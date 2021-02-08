Sunny Leone Shares 'Monday Lessons' In Her Latest Instagram Post | See Pictures

Sunny Leone has garnered a strong following on her Instagram account of over 40 million followers. The actor keeps her fans engaged and entertained with her social media posts on a regular basis. Celebrities are known to express themselves on social media with noteworthy quotes in their posts, which is precisely what Sunny has done in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a few pictures of herself while sporting a stylish look, Sunny Leone has shared her "Monday lessons" on her social media account – have a look.

Sunny Leone shares her "Monday Lessons"

The actor has established herself as a fashion icon over the years, with several of her social media posts displaying her fashion sense. Along with sharing her stylish looks, Sunny often adds either noteworthy or witty captions to her posts. Her recent Instagram post is one such example, in which she is seen wearing a casual yet classy green outfit, along with white shoes and the makeup that seems to be right on point. The caption of the post reads, “Monday lessons !!! Even if you try to alter the facts, the truth is still the truth! You will be able to convince only yourself & no one else !!!”.

The first picture sees her leaping in the air while posing and looking right at the camera. The second one is a close-up picture of her, which shows how accurately her make up has been done, along with her earrings that symbolise a question mark. The rest of the pictures show her striking different poses for the camera and playing with her hair. In her caption, she has also added credits for her makeup and outfit.

Along with her long list of films, Sunny Leone has also appeared in a number of popular television shows. These include MTV Splitsvilla, The Kapil Sharma Show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and many more. She has also worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi and Bengal films. She had made her debut in 2012 in Jism 2 and also featured in Ragini MMS 2 that went on to become a big hit at the box office.

