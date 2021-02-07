Sunny Leone's Instagram Posts That Depict How She Loves Spending Time With Her Family

Sunny Leone has been beautifully balancing her work and her family by creating some memorable moments with her family every time they are together. Some of Sunny Leone’s Instagram posts perfectly portray her as a true family woman and show how her husband and kids love her the most. Here are some of Sunny Leone’s Instagram posts that illustrate her family fun.

Sunny Leone’s photos with family

Sunny Leone has her own adorable way of spending some quality time with her kids as it can be perfectly depicted in this post. In the photo, she can be seen with her daughter Nisha and helping her out with a painting. They both can be seen sitting together on a blue sheet in one of their yards gazing at the beautiful art they created. In the caption, Sunny Leone mentioned how she was working together as a team with her little princess. One of the fans loved her photo a lot and commented on how she admired how much she loved her daughter. Many others stated in the comments on how they both looked super adorable.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel manage to go on memorable trips together with their kids. This photo depicts one such trip when they all visited an animal reserve. In the photo, Daniel can be seen adorably holding Sunny in his arms while clicking the selfie while their kids can be seen observing a huge camel at the reserve. In the caption, Sunny Leone hilariously mentioned how Daniel wanted her to write ‘just me, a camel and a donkey!’ in the caption but then she added how it was not nice to do so.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram depicts how Daniel and her look for fun and creative ways to teach their kids about several important things in life. They took their kids to the fire department a while ago so that they could learn about fire safety. She stated in the caption how they couldn’t thank the community helpers enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and mentioned how it made them happy. Many of her fans took to Sunny Leone’s Instagram and complimented on how it was a great way to teach the kids.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle and posted this video in which she stated how she had a fun day painting with her kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher. She shared a few glimpses of the paintings she made with them and added in the caption how this was a gift for their best friend aunty Marci on her birthday.

Also Read Splitsvilla New Season: Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singh Are 'all Set' To Begin Shoot

Also Read Sunny Leone Plays Cricket In Kerala, Quips 'Should I Face England?'; Watch Video

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sunny Leone posted these adorable glimpses where her kids can be seen celebrating the festival. Her daughter Nisha can be seen tying the rakhi on both her brothers’ wrists along with her father’s hand too. Her entire family looked delighted to celebrate the festival as they all have vibrant smiles on their faces. Her fans loved Sunny Leone’s photos and stated how her kids were so lucky to have her and Daniel as parents.

Also Read Sunny Leone's Swimming Pool Avatar Impresses Fans, Netizens Call Her 'beautiful'

Also Read Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.