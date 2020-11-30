Sunny Leone Shares Stunning Pic From Shoot In Mumbai, Says 'dope Video Coming'

On Sunday night, Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming music video. Sunny sported a body-hugging long-tail gown that had frills all over it. She complimented her look with a pair of huge danglers. Sharing the pic, Leone wrote, "Dope video coming soon! @dcaliofficial @akshayk.agarwal @sajantandon @meetsehra @stnetworks @mizaaj_officia."

She tagged music artist D. Cali, director Akshay K Agarwal and many others. As soon as Sunny Leone's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "So beautiful", whereas another fan penned, "Hello beautiful princess." Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on Sunny's post.

It was on November 25, when Sunny Leone posted a selfie of herself from a flight. The actor was all-masked and she sported a black jacket with a muffler. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, "One-way trip back to paradise!". That was the day when she travelled to Mumbai from LA. Sunny is shooting for the video in Mumbai.

Sunny had visited India for 7 days in the first week of November too. The Ek Paheli Leela actor shared a photo with her team from her vanity. "Rise and shine...time to get back to work during a pandemic! Lovely... no stress at all... But happy to see my team!", she wrote. After this, she returned back to LA to spend Diwali with her husband and kids. She keeps travelling from Los Angeles, California, to Mumbai, India, often, to shoot for her ventures in the industry.

Recently, Sunny shared the first look from her upcoming music video. She posted a bunch of photos in which she was seen in a pink hair wig with bangs. She also wore a similar coloured jacket with a tint of pink lipstick. More so, in another set of pics, she was seen sporting a Christmasy all-red outfit, with a matching belt, lip-shaped neckpiece and gloves. Sunny time and again shares glimpses from her shoot. From all the posts, it is evident that her upcoming album is based on the Christmas theme.

