John Lennon Had Asked Cliff Richard To Delay Release Of His Single, Recalls Latter

The Beatles is a rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. The group includes John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. As reported by Express, Cliff Richard, best known as Sir Cliff, didn't have hope for the Liverpudlian band’s success and even made a joke that they sounded like something that people tread on. As per the report, Cliff Richard recalled that John Lennon was very funny and that he had asked him to delay the release of his next single to give their follow-up- Please Please Me a chance. More so, Sir Cliff also recalled that The Beatles glanced at each other and shrugged that John took the guitar and started strumming.

More so, the Summer Holiday singer said that he was an unofficial PR man for the group during radio interviews. He further claimed to have asked DJs to play their songs Love Me Do and Please Please Me when asked what his favourite hits from another group were. The report added that Sir Cliff had topped the UK charts eight times, including an eight-week stint at No 1 with Wonderful Land, ahead of John Lennon’s request in 1963. As per Cliff Richard, The Beatles hadn’t sounded very good at all when he first heard them covering some old track. However, his opinion changed when he met the team of singers at a house party and thought they were friendly and smart.

John Lennon's songs

John Lennon, a member of The Beatles, has recorded over 150 songs in his illustrious career. Lennon's debut solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, was released in late 1970, and ever since then, his songs became an overnight sensation in no time. Some of his numbers like Imagine, Give Peace A Chance, Stand by Me, Peggy Sue, You Can't Catch Me, Milk and Honey, Menlove Ave, Anthology, among others were well received by fans.

Sir Cliff, on the other hand, has also recorded a slew of songs in his career. As he turned 80 this year in October, fans in huge numbers remembered his numbers like Mistletoe and Wine, Saviour's Day, Devil Woman, We Don't Talk Anymore, among others.

