Sunny Leone Shows How She Created Halloween Look Of Princess Poppy From 'Trolls'

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone celebrated Halloween 2020 with her husband, Daniel Weber. She took to social media and shares a series of pictures in colourful outfits on that occasion. Similarly, Daniel Weber posted photos with her and their children in spooky Halloween costumes, posing for the capture. Here is everything that you need to know about Sunny Leone’s Instagram photos of Halloween 2020 celebration.

Sunny Leone shows how she created Halloween look

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shares a series of quirky photos in vibrant costume on November 2, 2020, Sunday. The actor has chosen a blue dress to turn into Princess Poppy from Trolls. In the latest photos on social media, Leone is flaunting her chic look with blue eyes and pink lips and nose to match with the movie’s character.

In the caption accompanying her close-up pictures, the actor wrote about her Halloween makeup. She penned, “Created this #Halloween look with @starstruckbysl cosmetics, Hydrating Primer, Translucent Hd loose powder, Rust corrector stick, Brown brow Pencil, Volumizing Mascara, #WildCherry lip, #WildCherry nose, #WildCherry cheeks, Arctic blue-winged Eye Definer”. Check out Sunny Leone's photos below:

Comments on Sunny Leone's Instagram post

Sunny Leone's photos garnered more than 1, 14, 000 likes and over 1165 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Many among the actor's fans and followers lauded her Halloween 2020 look. Check out some of the comments on Sunny Leone's Instagram post:

Previously, Sunny Leone posted photos with her husband Daniel Weber, making goofy poses for the capture. She has paired her gorgeous outfit and paired it with pink tights and multi-coloured sleeves in them. For a complete look, Sunny Leone has also sported a hot-pink wig featuring blue floral headband and diamond ear studs. She has accentuated it with adorable makeup in those two colours and sparkly white boots. Meanwhile, the latter wore a classic ensemble of a red checked shirt with blue pants. Weber completed his look with a pair of round spectacles and sports shoes with multi-coloured socks.

Sunny Leone wished everyone on the occasion of Halloween 2020 in the caption. She wrote, “Happy Halloween!! I hope everyone had fun this year... my most favourite Holiday of the year. @dirrty99 and I got dressed to do a whole lot of NOTHING!! Lol But we still had a great time. :)”. Check out Sunny Leone's Instagram photos:

