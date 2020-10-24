Sunny Leone Perfects A Cartwheel In Latest Post, Says 'Just Being A Kid With The Kids'

Actor Sunny Leone recently shared a video of her cartwheeling when she was playing with her children. She wrote that she 'became a kid along with the kids'. Take a look at the post and fans' reactions to the same.

Sunny Leone's Instagram post of her cartwheel

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known for sharing adorable photos of her children Asher, Nisha, and Noah. However, recently she took to her Instagram to share a video of herself when she was with them. The actor seems fit as she performs a cartwheel while the children are playing in their backyard. One of the kids is giggling in the video while one is seen running right behind her. Sunny wrote that she was just being a kid along with the kids. Sunny's fans commented on her post with heart and fire emojis complimenting her on her cartwheel. Here are some of the comments on her post.

Image Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone's kids often feature in her Instagram posts. Recently, she celebrated her elder daughter Nisha's birthday by sharing an adorable post of hers where she is holding a yellow rose in her tiny hands. Nisha's nails are painted with an animal print. In Sunny Leone's videos, Nisha said that her only wish on her birthday is that she wants all the citizens around the world to stand together in these tough times. Sunny wrote a long note for her that reads as, "You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5!"

In another post of Sunny, she was seen doing a fluid painting with Nisha. The two were sitting on a blue mat in their parking lot where they were dripping the extra fluid off the canvas. Sunny wrote, "Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha" In August, Sunny shared a photo with her entire family. She posed with her husband Daniel Weber and her kids Nisha Asher and Noah. They had visited the fire department to teach the children about fire safety. They're all wearing the firefighter's hat on their head. Here's are Sunny Leone's kids' photos with her.

