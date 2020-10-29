Sunny Leone Inspires Fans To Stay Fit With Her Latest Post; Check Out

Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with her husband and kids. The actor has been constantly giving glimpses from her quarantine life to her fans on various social media platforms. From trying out new forms of exercises to having painting sessions with her daughter to doing a prank on her hubby, the actor has been keeping her fans up to date. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram story to share a workout video wherein she can be cycling to keep herself fit amidst the pandemic. Keep reading to know more:

Sunny Leone's video

In the video shared, Sunny can be seen wearing sports attire which she paired with sneakers. The actor can be heard saying “Another day, another workout” in the IG story. The Ek Paheli Leela actor is giving us major inspiration with her latest post. Take a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram post below.

A look at Sunny Leone's photos and videos

Previously, Sunny Leone shared a video of her cartwheeling. She was playing with her children in the garden. Sharing the post, she wrote that she 'became a kid along with the kids'. In the video, the Jism actor seems fit as she performs a cartwheel while her children are playing in the backyard. As seen, one of the kids is giggling in the video while one is seen running right behind her. Take a look at the post:

Moreover, Sunny Leone's adorable kids often feature in her Instagram posts and videos. A few days back, Sunny celebrated her elder daughter Nisha's birthday by sharing an adorable post of hers in which she can be seen holding a yellow rose in her tiny hands. Moreover, Nisha's nails are painted with an animal print. The mommy wrote a long note for her daughter that reads as "You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5!" (sic). Take a look:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 TV show Ragini MMS: Returns. Apart from this, the actor was also seen in the movie titled Arjun Patiala. The movie featured Udta Punjab fame Diljit Dosanjh, Raabta actor Kriti Sanon and Fukrey fame Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Sunny Leone now has quite a few shows under her belt and some of them are I Eat Your Skin, Tina, and Lolo and Rangeela.

(Image Credits: Sunny Leone Instagram)

