Sunny Leone Opens Up About The 2016 Controversial Interview, Says She Broke Down After It

Sunny Leone recently spoke about the controversial 2016 interview that had sparked quite a few questions about media ethics and journalism. She said that she was extremely uncomfortable the entire time the interview was happening. She also shed some light upon how nobody stopped the interviewer from asking those questions which made her feel very alone.

Sunny Leone recently opened up about the controversial 2016 interview which had left the audience stunned for the inappropriate questions asked. She spoke to a news portal and said that she was uncomfortable the entire time. She said she had plastered a smile on her face and was hoping that the interviewer would stop asking the weird questions soon. She said she did not want to lose the best of herself there.

Sunny Leone also spoke about how the interviewer spoke to her like she was beneath him, which was not a pleasant experience. She also spoke about how people did not speak up for her. She even stated that she asked everyone there if she was not nice enough and if that was the reason she was put through such a situation. Sunny Leone added towards the end that she broke down and it took some time for her as she left for the United States and kept herself away from social media for a while.

The controversy

In 2016, Sunny Leone was interviewed by a journalist for a prime time show. In the interview, she was asked a number of derogatory and judgemental questions about the career choices that she had made in the past. Sunny Leone, however, sat through the entire interview and pulled off the challenge gracefully. She also received a lot of support from the audience and people from the film industry.

