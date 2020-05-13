Sunny Leone Feels Lucky As Her Fans Shower Immense Love On Her Birthday

Sunny Leone is one of the popular names in Bollywood. She celebrates her 39th birthday today and her fans wished her on her birthday. The hashtag 'Happy Birthday Sunny Leone' is also trending on Twitter. The actor also shared a video on her Instagram where she was seen thanking her fans and friends for the lovely wishes.

Sunny Leone's 39th birthday

In the video, Sunny Leone said that she is such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of her fans and friends. She also stated in the video that it is really hard to stay in such a lockdown for a long period of time and she also hoped that everyone gets through this phase with a big smile. The post gained over 1.4 million views in just a few hours of its upload. Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber also took to his Instagram profile to wish his wife on the occasion. He typed a sweet message in the caption. Take a look at Sunny's video and Daniel's post.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Adds A 10 Kg Work Out Shirt For Effective Running; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Adds A 10 Kg Work Out Shirt For Effective Running; Watch Video

Sunny Leone recently moved to Los Angeles with her family as the actor felt that she and her kids will be safer there. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, the actor also posted a picture with her kids and typed a long caption. The post received 1.8 million likes and the actor mentioned in the caption that she and her husband Daniel Weber had the opportunity to take their children where they felt it would be safer against the invisible killer coronavirus. She furthermore added that this is what her mother would also want her to do during this time.

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Is Proud To Be A Part Of 'Guzar Jayega' Initiative

ALSO READ | Sunny Leone Gives A Glamorous Twist To Doing Household Chores; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.