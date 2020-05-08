Sunny Leone Is Proud To Be A Part Of 'Guzar Jayega' Initiative

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone actively takes part in a lot of social welfare initiates. Recently, Sunny has collaborated with a project called 'Guzar Jayega'. It is an initiative to help people cope through the harrowing times of Coronavirus pandemic.

Sunny Leone's new social initiative

On Sunny Leone's Instagram, the actor posted about her new initiative called Guzar Jayega. Adding a caption to it, she wrote, 'So happy to share #Guzarjayega with everyone and proud to be apart of something so great !!! Releasing on 11th May!". Take a look:

The project 'Guzar Jayega' also includes artists and singers from Bollywood as well as the world of television and sports. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of this initiative. In an interview with a local daily, producer Varun Gupta said that this was a prayer to the "universal force" to save the world and keep people calm during such harrowing conditions. He added that the video also showed the collective might of people when they stood shoulder to shoulder against a calamity. Each portion had been recorded by the artists in the safety of their home and then send forward for editing.

The music has been inspired by lyricist Gulzar.. 'Guzar Jayega' is expected to release on May 11, 2020. Some other names involved in this initiative besides Sunny Leone and Amitabha Bachchan are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Nigam, Sania Mirza, Shilpa Rao, Ekta Kapoor, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Raveen Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Leander Paes and many more.

Along with physical health, mental health is also becoming an issue of concern during the Coronavirus lockdown. Due to the uncertainty of the lockdown period, many people are suffering from anxiety, panic attacks and other forms of mental ailments. Hence, many organisations are coming up with the initiative to look into this aspect and help those in need.

