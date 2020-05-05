Sunny Leone Gives A Glamorous Twist To Doing Household Chores; Watch

Sunny Leone is having the best time of her life amid the nationwide lockdown as she is utilising it to the fullest by spending quality time with her husband and adorable munchkins. After pulling a hilarious prank on her husband, Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone gave her fans a hilarious insight into how she runs her household chores.

With her viral, "#lockedupwithsunny" series, Leone seems to have taken one for the team to help fans kill boredom by keeping them entertained with some hilarious content. While a lot of celebrities have shared videos showing how they have taken up several household chores on social media, Sunny Leone has given hers a personalized yet glammed-up touch.

Sunny Leone's glammed-up avatar for mopping the floor

Ever since the Prime Minister of India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Sunny Leone seems to have taken the initiative of keeping her fans cheered up with her humorous "#lockedupwithsunny" series. From posting adorable pictures of her lockdown diaries with her kids to pulling some wickedly funny pranks on her hubby, Leone is spending her quarantine time right and her Instagram handle is proof.

Recently, the Ragini MMS actor gave her fans an insight into what happens when she is forced to mop the floor by sharing a funny TikTok video. In the video, Leone is seen cleaning the floor, all decked up in a black bodycon dress, back stilettos, excessive silver jewellery and dewy makeup with a pink undertone.

Her captioned the TikTok video writing, "Hmmmm....if I’m forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny"

Not so long ago, Leone successfully managed to prank her husband, Daniel Weber after she pretended to have chopped her finger off with a knife. Daniel's reaction to the prank surely had fans laughing their hearts out as it is quite evident from the comments on that post. The Ek Paheli Leela actor captioned the video writing, "Yes this is really happening!!! Lol, epic #prank on @dirrty99. Statutory Warning: No finger was hurt in making of this video. It’s a rotten banana". Check out the prank below:

(Image credit: Sunny Leone Instagram)

