Sunny Leone Ups The Style Quotient In Her Latest Pictures From Kerala Trip

Sunny Leone's latest post shows stunning images from her trip to Poovar Island, Kerala. The model and actress can be seen wearing a monochrome pastel green skirt-top with canvas shoes. Sunny Leone's style is getting praised by her fans in the comments section, as she sports a fresh and youthful look.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra, who goes by her stage name as Sunny Leone, shared four stunning pictures with her followers on Instagram. She captioned the posts by warning her fans to not believe everything they read and to believe whatever they see with their own eyes. Sunny tagged the people who styled her in her post. Sunny Leone's latest show, MTV Splitvilla X3, is eagerly awaited by her fans.

Check out her post below:

Decoding Sunny Leone’s style

In the picture, the actress rocked a pastel green checkered crop top with balloon sleeves. She paired the top with a similar wrap-around short skirt. Pairing it with heart-shaped sunglasses, Sunny Leone gave her outfit a chic look with natural and glowy makeup. Sunny Leone’s style is best known for being bold and elegant. Be it sarees, gowns, bikinis, or casual wear, Sunny Leone's style has always been liked by her fans around the country.

Fans’ reaction to Sunny Leone’s latest post

Sunny Leone’s photos never fail to make her fans go crazy over her beauty and style. So, it is no wonder that Sunny Leone’s latest post has become a hit among her followers. Gushing over the actress’s looks, fans have poured their love and support for the actress in her comment section. Several fans posted heart and fire emojis to show their love towards Sunny Leone’s latest post.

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone Instagram.

Behind the scenes pictures in Sunny Leone’s Instagram feed

Known to be very active on social media, Sunny Leone’s photos on her Instagram feed are filled with her being quirky and having fun behind the scenes. The actress also actively promotes her shows and work to keep her fans updated. Sunny Leone’s style can clearly be seen by several photos of her outfits. Sunny Leone's Instagram account is followed by 42.9 million followers.

Sunny Leone's photos on Instagram

Sunny Leone's Instagram feed looks lively and colourful as the actress shares multiple photos of her activities regularly. From work to loving pictures with her husband, the model treats her fans to small glimpses of her daily life. In one of the posts, she can be seen showing off her skills in football. Sunny Leone's photos on her social media play a part in her connecting with her fans around the globe.

