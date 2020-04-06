Sunny Leone's Staggering Net Worth Proves That She Is A Successful Businesswoman In B'wood

Actor Sunny Leone has carved a place for herself in the Indian film industry. But before becoming a well-known face in India, Sunny Leone made her mark in the international adult film industry. Her star power in the adult film industry helped her catapult her career in Bollywood. Now, she has not only worked in Bollywood but has also paved her way in Malyalam films. Apart from the film industry, Sunny has several other business endeavours. She is not only an actor, but a model, TV host, but an activist as well. These ventures have helped her amass a staggering net worth over the years.

Many international models have tried to carve their space in Bollywood over the years. But very few people have been as successful as actor Sunny Leone. For those of you who are not aware of this, Sunny Leone became an international sensation because of her career in the adult film industry. Her successful career in the industry also led her to be one of the top 12 adult film stars in 2010 according to Maxim.

After having a successful career in the adult film industry, Sunny marked her first public appearance in India on the reality show Bigg Boss S5. Soon she was cast in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. This film marked her debut in Bollywood. After starring in Jism 2 she went on to star in several other films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and Tera Intezaar.

Sunny Leone has not only worked in films but she has also performed several dance songs for films like Raees, Shootout at Wadala, and others. Sunny also marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Madhura Raja in 2019. She has now not only worked in the film industry but also hosted several seasons of reality TV show Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone is not only a film and TV star but also a businesswoman. The Jism 2 actor owns a perfume line named 'Lust'. Apart from this perfume line, Sunny Leone also has a cosmetic line named Star Struck. For purchasing these products an exclusive online app needs to be downloaded. Sunny not also works in the entertainment industry but is also an activist. She has starred in a campaign with PETA and also supports various charitable causes. Sunny Leone’s multiple business ventures, her film, and TV appearances and her successful porn film career have led her to amount a net worth of $13 million that is approximately ₹99 crores.

