How To Style Your Athleisure Like Queen Of Fitness Fashion, Malaika Arora

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is the queen of fitness. In Malaika Arora's photos, she is often seen sporting gym wear. Here is how you can style your athleisure just like her.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
malaika arora

Athleisure outfits look like athletic wear but are categorised as fashionable. The idea behind athleisure outfits is that one is able to sport their gym outfits outside the gym as well. With paparazzi spotting Bollywood celebrities in athleisure and categorising it as ‘gym look’, gym wears are becoming a larger part of people’s everyday wardrobes. Here are some photos of Malaika Arora from which you can take inspiration and style your athleisure like the fitness queen.

Matching top and pants and go monotone

In Malaika Arora's photos, she is often seen wearing monotones while styling her athleisure. Monotones help the mind keep calm and in maintaining focus. Malaika Arora, who is a fitness queen, seems to be following the same mantra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tank top with loose pants and shoes:

While exercising, one focuses on getting fitter. It is important to wear clothes that ensure comfort as well. One needs to keep in mind, that any form of physical exercise makes one sweat. Therefore it is important to wear clothes that help the body to perspire and breathe. Malaika Arora's photos show that she too believes in being comfortable. In Malaika Arora's photos, we can see her wearing fitted tank tops with loose, ankle-fitted pants. 

Read | Marriage Not On The Cards Yet, Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor To Take 'one Step At A Time'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Styling it well

In these photos, we can see her accessorising her gym outfits. In one of these photos, she is seen wearing a pair of slippers. In one she can be seen wrapping a sweat jacket around her waist to make a style statement. Check out the pictures below:

Read |Malaika Arora Steps Up Her Style Game For 'Supermodel Of The Year' And How!

Read | Malaika Arora Oozes Glamour As She Sports An Emerald Green Sequin Dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malaika Arora's fitness videos to take inspiration from:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read | Malaika Arora Called Farah Khan A 'kameeni' On Her Birthday; Here Is Why

Image courtesy: Malaika Arora Instagram

 

 

Published:
