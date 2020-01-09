Sunny Singh Reveals Reason For Choosing To Work In Luv Rajan's 'Jai Mummy Di'

Jai Mummy Di is an upcoming romantic comedy that is set to release on January 17, 2020. The movie is directed by Navjot Gulati and is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

The movie will star actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles and will tell a light-hearted love story, where the mothers of the two lovers are against the relationship. With the film's imminent release, Sunny Singh recently opened up about why he signed up for the film.

Sunny Singh reveals why he chose to work in Jai Mummy Di

According to the statement by Sunny Singh, he was personally called by the producer Luv Rajan and was immediately enamoured by the script. He said, "Luv sir called me one day and told me to come to the office. I heard the concept and said thank you so much and I think, this is the second solo."

He further added, "I was very happy with the concept as I have lived this life somewhere and I am really thankful to Luv sir. I was surprised seeing Sonalli as my co-actor, I knew I would be with someone known and I was very happy. Then it was a reading through and we shot the film and here we are!"

Sunny Singh's last film, Ujda Chaman, released back in November of 2019. The film was a decent success commercially and many praised Sunny for his amazing acting and bold script choice. After his successful venture in Ujda Chaman, he also made a cameo appearance in his friend Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Fans of the actor will now get to see him in a completely new look in Jai Mummy Di. Furthermore, the recently released songs from the upcoming film have already started to top the music charts.

The trailer for the film is already out and was shared back in December of 2019 by Luv Rajan's production house. Alongside Sunny and Sonnalli, the movie will also star Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon, Veer Rajwant Singh and Shiwani Saini in prominent roles.

