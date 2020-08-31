Support For Sushant In London Through Posters And Displays, SSR's Father Grateful

People across the world have joined in prayers seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as three Central agencies continue to uncover the truth behind the Bollywood actor’s mysterious death.

The nation had united with movements like ‘Justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI for SSR’, after which the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI probe in Sushant's case. Global prayers for SSR continue, as the role of those accused in the actor’s death, including ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty grows deeper with each revelation of the investigation.

Expressing solidarity with Sushant Singh’s family and fans in India, people have joined in support across the globe by displaying banners, posters, screen trucks and seeking justice for the widely acclaimed Bollywood star.

'Thank you, London'

Similar posters and screen trucks exhibiting Sushant’s photos were seen on the streets of London and many other parts of the world. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh took to his social media handle ‘United for Justice’ and shared photographs of such displays and artwork dedicated to the late actor. He thanked London for standing united in seeking justice for SSR.

Billboard in California in support os SSR

People of California have put up a billboard outside a food outlet to support Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's niece Mallika Singh shared popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani's post on her Instagram story. Seeing the billboard, a fan wrote, "Sushant's demise has affected all of us mentally, he should get Justice, we all need closure to this case and truth comes out." [sic]

Earlier in August, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a glimpse of a billboard in California that read "#Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020" and expressed joy on seeing that people from all over the world are now participating in the movement for her brother.

Shweta even shared the exact location of the billboard as she joined the digital protest by attributing '#warriors4ssr' among others in her post. She also shared a video as she seemingly zoomed past the billboard in California.

