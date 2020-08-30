Sudarsan Pattnaik Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput With Sand Art At Puri Beach

Joining the growing voices seeking Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on August 29 took to Twitter to pay homage to the national movement. His sand art on Puri beach in Odisha shows Sushant's portrait with question marks all around him, referring to the unknown circumstances that led to the actor's death.

"Many colours many questions ...#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput," Sudarsan captioned the post. The sand art has garnered more than 2,200 likes since being shared on the micro-blogging platform last night. The Padma Shri awardee sand artist had earlier paid a tribute to the late actor with a heartfelt sand art installation.

Many colours many questions ...#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/lgBB4mnHan — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 29, 2020

Shocked and stunned to know about the demise of #SushantSinghRajput My condolence for his family. My tribute through SandArt installation . We will miss you #RIPSSR pic.twitter.com/WHAOgqP2h3 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Supreme Court ordered the apex agency to look into the case. Prime accused and Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the CBI for the second consecutive day on August 29.

There are many angles that are being investigated in Sushant's case, from money laundering to drugs to alleged pressure from Bollywood's top directors and producers. Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting the Sushant's alleged suicide.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra following which Mumbai police had taken the charge of the case and had questioned several filmmakers from the industry. The call for justice in Sushant's case grew after which the top court decided to hand over the case to the CBI.

Since, then CBI teams have grilled Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati. The case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

