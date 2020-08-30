Sushant's Father Thanks Kangana Ranaut & Others Who Spoke Up For SSR After Rhea's Slander

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on Saturday thanked Kangana Ranaut and others for speaking up for Sushant who is not alive to defend himself.

Through his Twitter handle United for Justice, KK Singh expressed gratitude for those defending Sushant who was slandered by Rhea Chakraborty in a smattering of interviews with friendly media channels who made less than a cursory effort to cross-question her on her own copious chats where she is seen to be arranging for copious amounts of recreational drugs and also discusses spiking Sushant's beverages, allegedly without his knowledge though she has refuted that claim. Attacking Rhea for defaming the departed actor, Sushant’s father said, “Criminals will not only loot you but also declare you a drug addict and insane.”

Kangana speaks to Arnab on Sushant-Rhea controversy

Kangana Ranaut spoke to Arnab Goswami on Wednesday after prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty, was given a platform by a news channel where she accused of vilifying Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. Kangana asserted that she watched the Rhea Chakraborty interview to friendly media and she has some questions over her claims on Sushant’s mental health.

"Even if we believe that he had depression in 2019, then what led him to commit suicide? Did someone murder him or did someone conspire against him that he takes his own life? Rhea should tell everyone the truth," the Queen star said.

The nation had united with movements like ‘Justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI for SSR’, after which the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI probe in Sushant's case. However, as Rhea gave her first interview, terms like ‘Justice for Rhea’ also trended online following Rhea's PR overdrive, which came right after the massive drug angle was uncovered, forcing the NCB's hand and causing it to file a case and begin an investigation of its own.

Reacting to the same Kangana said, “Rhea is just a pawn who may have been used him for money, to get films or might have given him drugs, but who is the mastermind behind Rhea? We need to know that."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the second consecutive day by the CBI on financial dealings, deletion of data and more. Her brother Showik and Sushant’s associates Siddharth Pithani, After being grilled for over 7 hours, Rhea has been summoned for the third time by the investigation agency. Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of her boyfriend and film star Sushant Singh Rajput. Republic has found numerous inconsistencies in the case, the statements of the accused, and the erstwhile investigation by the Mumbai police.

