Times When Taapsee Pannu Was Vocal About Her Thoughts; Read

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently. Her choice of roles is unconventional and gritty. Taapsee Pannu is well-known for her performances in movies like Baby, Pink, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, and more. The star is now gearing up for another female-oriented flick titled Thappad. The star is very active on social media, where she often expresses her views on various topics.

Five times Taapsee Pannu was vocal about her causes

Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview revealed that she has a fascination with going to schools and talking to children. Because Taapsee feels that education is the most important key to many of the problems and obstacles in life and hence education is very important to survive in life. Taapsee further stressed on the importance of education in this interview.

In another interview, Taapsee Pannu said that she feels that an actor also needs to have a normal life. She stressed that it is very necessary to differentiate social life and job or acting life to make yourself comfortable and be yourself. Taapsee Pannu believes that if she doesn’t normalise after a character she plays, it will not be able for her to play the character or role in a better way. Hence, Taapsee looks at her personal life in a very different way and has a different and simple normal life with a family to get normalised.

Taapsee Pannu shared her thoughts on becoming a sportsperson once in life if she hadn't become an actor. She said that she was always inclined towards sports since childhood. Taspsee feels that sports are one of the wonderful things to do and watch both, because it increases your stamina, mind, and you also learn teamwork and team spirit. Taapsee Pannu also said that she feels that as a human being you become a smarter person if you are a sportsperson. Hence, she owns a badminton team now and she loves to do so.

Reportedly, In an interview with a Youtube channel, Taapsee shared her aspiration and goal of life that she wants to become a superhero in Avengers. As she loves and also is a big fan of Avengers. She loves the character Iron Man in the movie and wants to achieve that goal in life, which she feels is not easy.

In a post that Taapsee shared on her Instagram page, she said that “As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside. She made me grow up.

