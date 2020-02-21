Richa Chadha's Must-see Scenes In 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' | Spoiler Alert!

Richa Chadha, who is known for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Masaan, forayed into mainstream Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Richa played a crucial role in the plot of the movie as Deepika Padukone's bhabhi. Take a look at her best scenes from the movie where she shows off her impeccable acting skills.

Richa Chadha's best scenes in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

This is a scene where Richa Chadha's character Rasila and her on-screen husband talk about Deepika's character's possible marriage match. Rasila and Kanji Bhai's (Sharad Kelkar) effortless chemistry was also one of the highlights of the movie. Sharad Kelkar plays the role of Leela's (Deepika) older brother.

This is the scene where Deepika's character is asked to take over her injured mother's position for the well-being of the community. Rasila Bhabhi (Richa Chadha) is seen making the decision for Leela (Deepika) and puts her in the position of authority which Leela doesn't intend to overlook. Rasila and Leela then have a heated conversation about why she should take Dhankor Baa's (Supriya Pathak) position.

This scene is the one where Leela sends Rasila to Rajadis' place to find Ram and give her an ultimatum to take Leela away. But Rasila is instead assaulted by Ram's friends but she fights back and returns home to tell about the whole situation to Dhankor Baa. Baa then thinks of a justified retaliation by sending Bhavani and other men to assault Kesar (Barkha Sengupta) as an act of revenge.

Richa Chadha was last seen on the silver screen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. She will next be seen in Ghoomketu featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and in Shakeela which also stars the ace actor Pankaj Tripathi.

