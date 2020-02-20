Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Get Married Sometime In April?

Rumours about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal getting married soon has been going around B-town for a while now. The two have been reportedly been in a relationship for over five years now and speculations are suggesting that the two will tie the knot in mid-April 2020.

Also read: Richa Chadha pens down an emotional love letter for Ali Fazal on Valentine's Day

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage date

As per reports, the couple has already had a talk with their respective families and are looking forward to getting married on April 15, 2020. The marriage will be an intimate affair which will only consist of the couple's family members and close friends. It will reportedly be followed by a court marriage and a reception.

Also read: 'Not true, people jobless': Richa Chadha rubbishes monsoon wedding with Ali Fazal rumour

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's marriage will also have four major events. As per reports, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's families are from Lucknow and Delhi respectively. Their families wish for everyone to be a part of their joyous day and thus multiple events will be held. Richa and Ali's Lucknow reception will be held on April 18, 2020.

Also read: Richa Chadha's dream featured her industry role model, and it's not Ali Fazal

Reports suggest furthermore that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will hold a reception in Mumbai for close friends but the date and venue for the same have not been finalized yet. But the two are eyeing out for an April 18, 2020 date for the Mumbai reception. The reception in Mumbai will be their grandest event as various industry peers of the two stars will reportedly attend the reception.

Also read: Richa Chadha poses as veteran actress Smita Patil as she pens a special post, see pic

Also read: Richa Chadha's best dialogues as Bholi Punjaban from the 'Fukrey' series

Image courtesy - Richa Chadha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.