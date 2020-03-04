Surbhi Chandna Has A Preference For Slightly Curly Hair Look To Go With All Her Outfits?

Surbhi Chandna, the Ishqbaaz actor is one of the most-loved TV personalities in India. She is currently working as Ishaani in the popular show Sanjivani. Surbhi previously featured in the famous television show Ishqbaaz, with the famous Television actor Nakul Mehta. Her character 'Anika' in the serial became a household name not only because of her unique mannerisms but also her superb ‘Anika style’.

Reportedly, Surbhi Chandna was also voted in the list of the 'Sexiest Women of Asia'. The most-favourite Sanjivani actor likes to keep her wardrobe updated with the newest trends and her recent Instagram photos are proof. Surbhi’s classy and trendy outfit collections along with her slightly curly hairstyle that she loves to style differently. It is observed that Surbhi Chandna loves to style her hair slight curly to go just perfectly with any outfit. So, here are some of her stunning pictures of Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi Chandna looks perfect in this slight curly hair look with her stunning outfits-

Surbhi looks amazing in this white embroidered long front cut kurta and her favourite hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi Chandna looks pretty in this yellow side-cut kurta and white palazzo. She complimented her traditional look with curly hair.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

The shimmery maroon colour saree looks stunning on Surbhi and the look is more elegant because of her slight curly hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi Chandna stuns in this black and white palazzo dress, she embraces her traditional look with the stylish curly hairstyle that suits her.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

The Polka dot dress looks stunning on Surbhi Chandna. She has perfectly complemented her look with a slight curl hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi stuns in this turtle neck green top and high-waist skirt with thigh-slit and white bellies. She complimented her ravishing look with slightly curly hair hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

Surbhi Chandna looks amazing in this red statement sleeve dress with her favourite hairstyle.

Image courtesy: @officialsurbhic

