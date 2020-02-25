Surbhi Chandna Shares Video Of Her Healthy Sea-food Binging; WATCH

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most adored TV actors who consistently gives her 100 per cent to play her role. Presently, the actor is playing the role of Dr. Ishani in Sanjivani 2 on Star Plus. Surbhi consistently shares the latest updates from her show's sets. Be it latest pictures or the BTS scenes, she shares it all. Not just the videos from her set but Surbhi also shares videos of her daily update and things that she does in her free time. Surbhi definitely knows how to keep her fans stuck to her Instagram account.

Surbhi Chandna's video of her having seafood prepared by her

Surbhi recently took to Instagram to share a video of her and the things that she was going to eat on a Sunday. Surbhi Chandna revealed to a daily that she loves seafood. She said she loves having seafood, especially prawns. In a video shared by her, Surbhi is seen sharing what she is having on her 'thali', and dishes that she is going to eat. She also revealed that the seafood thali was made by her sister Pranavi Chandna.

She started by telling what the thali included. The thali had Prawns with aloo, Surmai curry, white pomfret, and a small Bhagri. After mentioning each item in that particular thali, she also said stated that there are many fishes that are really good for the skin, nails, and hair.

The video also revealed that she loves to squeeze lime on almost all her dishes. She captioned the video as Sunday Seafood Attack - For Seafood Lovers. Have a look at the video below:

