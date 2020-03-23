Surbhi Jyoti Loves To Suit Up And These Pictures Are Proof

Surbhi Jyoti who stepped into the television world with Qubool Hai became a household name ever since then. She essayed the role of Zoya in Qubool Hai and always makes headlines for her sartorial choices and her flawless looks. The actor always puts her best foot forward when it comes to setting trends.

The actor who is also known for her role as Bela in Naagin 3 has tons of inspirational looks. She is often seen sporting suits. With all that said now, here are Surbhi Jyoti's photos that prove the same:

Surbhi Jyoti loves to 'suit up' and these pics are proof

A well-known face in the Telly world, Surbhi Jyoti's gorgeous Instagram avatar is unmissable. The 31-year-old actor can be seen sporting a dark bluish-black suit designed with white stripes and matching coloured trousers. She left hair open and straight for the look.

The actor who has also appeared in Punjabi movies like Ik Kudi Punjabi Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De always has her fashion game to the point. The TV actor can be seen flaunting a white suit and white trouser that is intricately designed. She teamed her outfit with toe-pointed silver heels and left her hair open. Have a look:

Surbhi Jyoti is also known for her role as Bela in Naagin 3 featuring alongside Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna. Considered to be one of the most glamorous actors in the Telly world, she can be seen sporting a grey suit that is checkered with white and black stripes. She opted for jeans and white jeans and tops it with this long blazer suit. Check out the picture:

