Surbhi Jyoti's Entertaining Videos That Can Tickle Your Funny Bone; Watch Here

Indian television actor Surbhi Jyoti has managed to amuse the audience with her compelling performance in various serials. From family-drama to supernatural-fantasy, Surbhi Jyoti has bagged appropriation and praises from the audience. Apart from television, the actor has also managed to keep her fans and followers entertained on social media. Here are a few videos of her that might tickle your funny bone.

Surbhi Jyoti's entertaining videos

Recently, the Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actor shared a video that features a little fan of her previous project Naagin. Curious to know the fan's favourite Naagin, Surbhi gets a hilarious response from her. The reply of the little girl and expression of the actor will leave you in splits.

In the below video, the 31-year-old actor is seen playing dumb charades with her friend. In the 59-seconds-long video, they imitate some of the iconic songs but the right answer is wrong. Confused? Watch it below to get it in Surbhi's style:

Seems like Surbhi's friend, who is featured in Amazon Prime video' web series The Forgotten Army, Rohit Chaudhary is her go-to-person when it comes to making fun videos. In one of the videos from her social media wall, Surbhi has a perfect reply for a marriage proposal in the 15-second-clip.

The below video features Surbhi along with her Naagin co-star Anita Hassanandani. The Naagin duo has made a dancing video, which might confuse the viewer for a moment. Watch it below:

Surbhi knows how to enjoy behind the camera with co-stars. Another video of her features her Naagin co-star Anita Hassanandani. In the Tik-Tok video, they are seen making faces at the camera. Take a look below:

