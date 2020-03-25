Times When Surbhi Jyoti Showed How To Complement Outfits With Nose Pins

Surbhi Jyoti is a well-known Indian television actor who has worked in many popular daily soap opera shows. The star is known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai and was recently seen essaying the role of Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3. The actor is also known to set fashion goals with everything she wears. Listed below are some of Surbhi Jyoti's pictures where the actor showed her love for nose rings.

Chandini nose ring

Here, Surbhi Jyoti donned an Indo-western nose ring. The golden nose ring had diamond embedded over it and was attached to the hair string. For glam, Surbhi Jyoti opted for dark eye makeup.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Earring Collection You Must Check Out

Septum nose ring

In both the posts embedded below, Surbhi Jyoti is seen striking a pose at the beach of Australia. In the first post, she wore a deep neck crop top. The red knotted top was paired with white rugged shorts. In the second post, Surbhi stunned in a casual t-shirt dress. To complete both her looks, Surbhi Jyoti went for a septum nose ring.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Looks That Can Be Easily Recreated For Sangeet And Mehendi Parties

Pearl nose ring

Here, Surbhi Jyoti shared a picture of her with Arjun Bijlani, wishing him on his birthday. In the post, she posed in her Naagin costume. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's pearl nose ring.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Eye Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From

Bridal nose ring

Here the actor is seen wearing a heavy embroidered maroon lehenga. Her entire look was accessorized by heavy statement jewellery. Hair tied in braids paired with gajra and bridal nose ring completed her look.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti's Outfits That Can Be Perfect Pick For This Summer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.