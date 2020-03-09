Surbhi Jyoti's Stunning Eye Makeup Looks To Take Inspiration From

Surbhi Jyoti got tremendous popularity for her role as Zoya in the TV show Qubool Hai. The actor then featured in the popular TV show Naagin and soon became a household name. When it comes to makeup, Surbhi Jyoti seems to be a pro at it and her Instagram photos are proof of the same.

Subhi Jyoti mainly focuses on highlighting her almond-shaped eyes and using the right lipstick to go with her outfit. From using the right eye shadow to giving her eyes the perfect smokey look, Surbhi Jyoti knows it all about eye makeup. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's eye makeup to take inspiration from.

Surbhi Jyoti's eye makeup inspiration

Simple eye makeup

Dramatic eye makeup

Loud eye makeup

Winged eye makeup

Smokey eyes

Surbhi Jyoti's eye makeup look is all about using the right kajal, mascara and the eye shadow. For the simple eye makeup look, Surbhi Jyoti is seen using an eye shadow that matches her skin tone, with a little kajal. Similarly, for the loud makeup look and the smokey eye look, she uses a lot of mascara, the right amount of kajal and a dark eye shadow.

While Surbhi Jyoti does a smokey eye makeup to go with her heavy ethnic outfits, she opts for subtle eye makeup for her casual outfits. Surbhi Jyoti used to feature in the popular TV show Naagin and to go with her outfits, the actor mostly opted for loud makeup which had a lot of work to do with eye shadow and mascara.

