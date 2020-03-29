Surbhi Jyoti's Red Carpet Looks Her Fans Would Want To Add To Their Wardrobes

Surbhi Jyoti has gained popularity in the Indian television industry after her role of Zoya in Qubool Hai which aired on Zee TV. The actor also won several awards for her role in Qubool Hai. Surbhi Jyoti is currently essaying the role of Bela in the Television show Naagin 4. Surbhi Jyoti made her film debut in Punjabi movie Ik Kudi Punjab Di which released in 2010. Surbhi Jyoti's outfits are always appreciated by her fans on social media. Fans always comment on Surbhi Jyoti's photos on social media. Here are some of the red carpet looks of Surbhi Jyoti on Instagram.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti And Nia Sharma's Uber-chic Fringe Hairstyle Is A Must-try This Season; See

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti Shows How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Picture, See Photos

Surbhi Jyoti's Photos where she showed off her red-carpet looks

Surbhi Jyoti is currently on the popular show Naagin 4. The show has received a fantastic response from the audience. Naagin 4 is also breaking the TRP charts. Surbhi Jyoti is gearing up for her first Bollywood film titled as Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. The film is scheduled to hit the screens in the year 2020. The film will also be featuring Punjabi actor-singer Jassi Gill alongside Surbhi Jyoti.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti's Chemistry With Karan Singh Grover In 'Qubool Hai' Is Serious Couple Goals

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti's Love For Pink Is Evident From These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.