Nia Sharma And Surbhi Jyoti's Love For Pink Is Evident From These Pictures

Actors Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma are good friends who share a common connection. Both appeared on the show Naagin, with Surbhi Jyoti in season 3 and Nia Sharma in the ongoing season. Apart from this, the Naagin stars have also impressed their fans with their fashion sense. Take a look at the beautiful actors' Instagram pictures in pink.

Nia Sharma and Surbhi Jyoti rock pink outfits like a pro

Nia Sharma's love affair with pink is visible in this pink lehenga which she has perfectly matched with her pink eye shadow.

Nia Sharma's pink dress looks completely apt for a casual day with family. Nia has captioned the pic showcasing that she surely is having a relaxing time with her family.

Nia Sharma's pink gown pic that she shared on her Helo account is simply a photographer's goal. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti's rocking pink outfits remind us of her 'Naagin' days. Surbhi Jyoti was one of the massively popular Naagins to appear on the small screen.

Surbhi Jyoti is having her own Marilyn Monroe moment with her light pink dress. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti is rocking her baby pink pants like a boss. She has paired this pink pant with a light pink full sleeves T-shirt.

Surbhi Jyoti can be seen rocking her pink formals like a boss. She has completed her look with the perfect eyeshadow that is one of the highlights of her formal look.

Surbhi Jyoti's satin pink slip dress is simply a date night delight! She is wearing a neckpiece and the minimalist accessorised look seems perfect for an evening out.

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is playing the lead character in ''Naagin's'' fourth season after playing the main lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan''. Surbhi Jyoti is yet to sign up a mainstream TV serial after her successful stint in ''Naagin 3'' and ''Dev'' which aired on Colors TV. Apart from Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma can often be seen hanging out with her friends, including Ravi Dubey, Anita Hassanandani, and Krystle Dsouza.

