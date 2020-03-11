Surbhi Jyoti's Chemistry With Karan Singh Grover In 'Qubool Hai' Is Serious Couple Goals

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover are two of the most sought after names in the television Industry. The two worked with each other in Zee Tv's superhit drama series Qubool Hai. While it was Surbhi Jyoti's debut show as a female lead, Karan Singh Grover had already gained much fandom in the Indian television space. Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's sizzling onscreen chemistry was the talk of the town during the Qubool Hai days.

Both complimented each other beautifully and were counted amongst the most good-looking couples on small-screen. Fans were head over heels in love with Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's Jodi on the show. In fact, Qubool Hai was one of the most memorable Surbhi Jyoti's shows. Talking about Surbhi Jyoti's chemistry with Karan Singh Grover, let's reminisce some memories and look at some adorable photos of this celebrated reel-life couple.

Reel-couple Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's mesmerising photos

This Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover's picture is serious couple goals

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover have eyes for each other in this picture.

Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover look really lovely in this picture. It was captured during a birthday sequence when Asad aka Karan wishes his lady love Zoya aka Surbhi in the most endearing way.

Zoya and Asad look super-cute in this iconic RK pose

Qubool Hai went off-air in 2016. Post that, Surbhi Jyoti has featured in a couple of TV shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya hai Naagin 3, and Ishqbaaaz. Whereas Karan Singh Grover is currently essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

