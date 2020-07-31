Surekha Sikri Refuses Financial Aid, Says 'want To Earn Respectfully With The Work I Get'

The Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri recently spoke about she feels about the Maharashtra government’s new guidelines regarding senior citizens not allowed to shoot for films, soap operas. The actor revealed that she feels it is unfair to not let senior actors and crew members work because of COVID 19. She further told the portal that she was not asking for financial aid and wants to earn her money respectfully.

The pandemic has brought the world to a halt. The entertainment industry too took the blow as all shooting was prohibited due to the lockdown. However, recently the governments and authorities allowed the shootings to resume provided people follow proper guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

While the government gave a green flag to show makers to resume their shoots, the government has not permitted cast and crew above 65 years of age to shoot. Actor Surekha Sikri has voiced her thoughts against it as she feels that senior actors, too, have to earn their bread. She spoke to a media portal about it and explained herself further.

Surekha Sikri clarifies she is not asking for financial aid

Surekha Sikri told the media portal that she has been getting few offers, but all of them are for ad films. She further told the portal that nothing has been finalised yet and even those ad films won’t be sufficient for her. The actor further explained that she needs to do more work to take care of her medical bills and other expenses.

Surekha Sikri told the portal that she does not want any wrong impression to be created among people that she is going around asking people for financial aid. The actor told the media portal that many people reached out to her, which she thought was very kind of them. However, she does not want charity and wants to earn respectfully from the work she gets.

Surekha Sikri also told the media portal that if politicians over 65 years of age can work in the pandemic, then why can’t actors and crew not be allowed to. Many of them are going through a difficult time and need money to survive. She further told the portal that she cannot sit at home and be a burden on her family.

Surekha Sikri told the portal that she will take all the necessary precautions on sets. She has asked her manager to draft a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar sharing her concern. She believes that the Maharastra government should have thought about the implications before passing rules barring seniors actors from shooting.

