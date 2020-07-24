Ayushmann Khurrana shares unrecognizable pic of Surekha Sikhri to wish her on birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana is known to build a great rapport with his co-actors on the sets of the film. The jovial actor who is quite active on social media these days recently shared a beautiful message for National Award winner and his Badhai Ho co-actor Surekha Sikri. The veteran actor ringed in her 75th birthday on July 23 and a bit tad late for the wishes, Ayushmann made it up with a beautiful post. The actor shared a monochrome throwback picture of the actress from her early career days.

Ayuhmann Khurrana's belated birthday wishes for Surekha Sikri

While penning the wishes on his Instagram story, the actor introduced the actress to his fans and followers who could not recognize her by seeing the young looks. Article 15 actor wrote that the legendary actress played the role of his grandmother in Badhai Ho and also apologized that it was her birthday on July 23 and he missed it. At last, he wrote, “Belated wishes.”

Both the actors won National Awards for their spectacular performance in the film. Ayushmann bagged the 66th National Award for Best Actor while Surekha Sikri won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category. The Balika Vadhu actress was honoured with the prize for the first time in 1998 for Tamas, and won it a second time in 1995 for Mammo.

The story of the comedy-drama revolves around Nakul (Ayushmann), a 25-year-old man, is shocked to discover that his mother (Neena Gupta) is pregnant. His struggle to come to terms with the news puts his relationship with his girlfriend, Renee (Sanya Malhotra), in jeopardy. The struggles of Nakul to cope up with this news and his battle with the society just shows off some of the cliche mindsets of the people living. The stellar star cast was also joined by Gajraj Rao in a pivotal role.

Apart from Ayushmann, Surekha also received special birthday wishes from her Balika Vadhu co-actor Sadiya Siddiqui. Sadiya shared several photos of Surekha Sikri including one from her younger days where she looks unrecognizable. Sadiya wrote alongside, "A very happy birthday darling Surekha Sikri."

Surekha Sikri, who was last seen in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani as Ranaji's grandmother, Badi Rani Ma, has done several shows on television including Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Banegi Apni Baat, Just Mohabbat among several others.

