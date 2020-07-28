Unseen Pic Of The Day: Surekha Sikri's Pic From Younger Days Will Leave You Shell-shocked

Actor Surekha Sikri, who is known for her role in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho, is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood and the television industry. Recently, an unseen picture of the actor from her younger days has been making rounds on the internet. The picture is sure to leave fans stunned as the actor looks completely unrecognisable in the picture. The post was shared by one of her fan pages.

In the ‘then’ picture, Surekha can be seen looking completely stunning and unrecognisable. She can be seen opting for a well-combed back hairdo, kohled eyes, and minimal makeup. In the ‘now’ picture, she can be seen donning her reading glasses and no makeup. Take a look at the picture below:

Seeing this post, fans and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post garnered several likes and comments, all complimenting the actor for her beauty and acting skills. One of the users wrote, “One of my favourites”. While the other one wrote, “She looks like an international model. Whatta face”. Take a look at a few comments below:

About the actor

Surekha has starred in several movies and tv shows. She has always garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers. She is very well-known for her character as Dadisa in the hit show Balika Vadhu. She also starred in films and shows like Badhaai Ho, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Banegi Apni Baat, Just Mohabbat and many more. Sikri also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three consecutive times, for her roles in Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho. The actor was last seen in the Netflix series titled Ghost Stories where she is seen essaying the role of Mrs Malik in Zoya Akhtar’s segment.

Other news

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Portal, Surekha Sikri spoke about the problems she was facing due to the implementation of certain rules laid down by the government. The actor talked about how the rule of senior actors not being allowed on set has affected her personal life and how it has had an impact on her since it was implemented. She also revealed that the rule of actors over the age of 65 not allowed on the set made things tough for her, making her less independent.

