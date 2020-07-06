'Balika Vadhu' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Balika Vadhu was once one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show was on the air from July 21, 2008, to July 31, 2016, and had 2,245 episodes. Balika Vadhu was set in rural Rajasthan and dealt with the themes of child marriage and child brides.

Balika Vadhu also made history by being the very first Indian TV show to cross 2,000 episodes. The show was also praised for showcasing the negative effects of child marriage in rural India. The show was split into two different seasons, Balika Vadhu—Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu—Lamhe Pyaar Ke. Here is a look at the main cast for both season of the show.

Balika Vadhu cast

Avika Gor as young Anandi

Avika Gor played the role of young Anandi in the first season of Balika Vadhu. Now all grown up, Avika Gor has also starred in other shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Laado 2. She is now working in regional films.

Avinash Mukherjee as young Jagdish

Avinash Mukherjee played the role of young Jagdish in the show. In fact, Balika Vadhu was Avinash Mukherjee debut show. Avinash Mukherjee is still working in the TV industry. He currently stars in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Toral Rasputra as grown-up Anandi

Toral Rasputra played the role of grown-up Anandi after an in-show time skip. She played the role of adult Anandi for three years. Currently, Toral Rasputra is playing a prominent role in Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodevi.

Shashank Vyas as grown-up Dr Jagdish

Shashank Vyas joined the Balika Vadhu cast to play the role of adult Jagdish. Shashank Vyas successfully managed to give the character of Jagdish a new feel, as he was supposed to be an educated doctor after the time skip. Recently, Shashank Vyas played the lead role in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

Sidharth Shukla as Shivraj Alok Shekhar

Sidharth Shukla became a renowned actor after he played the role of Shivraj Alok Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. After Balika Vadhu, the actor featured on the massively popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla even won the show and took home the prize money and trophy.

Roop Durgapal as Sanchi

Roop Durgapal was another prominent actor on the show who played the role of Sanchi. After the success of Balika Vadhu, she featured in numerous other shows like Akbar Birbal, Gangaa, Waaris, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is currently playing a lead role in Laal Ishq.

Surekha Sikri as Kalyani Devi

Surekha Sikri's character, Kalyani Devi, was perhaps the most iconic part of Balika Vadhu. Kalyani Devi was the head of the family and would often antagonise young Anandi. Surekha Sikri was last seen in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

[Promo from Balika Vadhu trailer]

