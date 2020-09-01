Suresh Menon Comments On ‘corona Free, Mask Free’ Oshiwara In A Sarcastic Twitter Post

Actor and comedian Suresh Menon has often taken a sarcastic dig at social issues through his Twitter as well as Instagram posts. From commenting on socio-economic events to festivals, Menon has quite an outgoing view on life, as per many of his tweets and retweets. Off late, the actor has been commenting on Onam festivities and being vocal about mental health and discussions around it. He also commented on the current coronavirus situation through a recent Twitter post. His witty yet sarcastic observation had several equivalent reactions through the comments section.

Suresh Menon’s sarcastic comment on ‘people not wearing masks’

Suresh Menon originally hails from Kerala, however, he currently lives in Mumbai. After his recent observations post the ease of lockdown, the actor shared a tweet about how people are roaming about carefree ‘as if the country is corona free’. The comedian made it a point that his message of ‘wearing a mask’ is delivered to his followers. He shared a sarcastic tweet after observing people near Oshiwara bus depot. There are about 1,45,000 COVID-19 cases in Mumbai so far, with over 20,000 cases still active. Mumbai is one of the worst-hit city in the country, as per health ministry reports.

Here is what Suresh Menon shared on Twitter

So nice to see that the area near Oshiwara bus depot, is completely Corona virus free and people are mask free too ....only 1 in ten still wearing masks like fools ... — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) August 31, 2020

Suresh Menon was quite open about what he thought about people not wearing masks in the area through his post. His post received several reactions from fans.

Some of the followers had epic reactions to his post on Twitter

The CBI must interrogate that 1 person. — Tanveer (@tansworld) August 31, 2020

us ek bande ki jaanch honi chahiye.

uske muh pe Mike thus dena chahiye — thesammydrama🎭 (@NoNotaYesMan) August 31, 2020

This phenomenon is there everywhere



Unless they see someone up-close suffering they won't realise the severity of the pandemic — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@Lokhandwala_Bom) August 31, 2020

