Sushant Case: BJP MLA Sent Message To Bandra DCP On June 16 On Sandip Ssingh; Got No Reply

Bharatiya Janta Party Member of Legislative Assembly from Mumbai, Ameet Satam, received a call from producer Sandip Ssingh and informed the Mumbai Police immediately about it on June 16, but Bandra DCP Abhishek Trimukhe didn't take any action, Satam informed Republic TV. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14.

In a WhatsApp chat accessed by Republic TV between the BJP MLA Amit Satam and Bandra DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, proves that the Mumbai Police chose to remain silent on the issue. The chat shows Amit Satam informing Trimukhe how Sushant Singh Rajput's phone is a very important piece of evidence in the investigation. He also added that the statement from his "dear friend Sandip Singh" is very important.

On August 2, Satam wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, raising five important questions in the death of Disha Salian. The politician sought answers from the officer on whether she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names.

Have written this letter to DCP zone 9 who heads the investigation in #SushantSinghRajputCase. A lot of questions to be answered?

In a video posted on Twitter, the MLA from Andheri is heard saying, “I have written to DCP Zone 11, Vishal Thakur regarding the death of Disha Salian. I have asked him a few questions as to whether the position in which her body has been found, it can be determined if she was thrown from the balcony or had fallen on her own.

"Who all she has spoken to before her death, can be determined by her call data records. "Whether she was a part of any party. If yes, who all were present for that party and it can be determined from the cell tower location of the location. "And if her viscera is preserved and if it is preserved, if a re-investigation of the viscera will be done. I am sure the police must have investigated on these lines. If not, then I request them to investigate on these lines.

