Sushant case: Shekhar Suman asks 'big question' to get 'lead'; dismisses suicide 'theory'

The initial reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had termed it as a ‘suicide’, but more and more names have come forward to deny this angle. While many like Ankita Lokhande have stated that it is impossible that the late actor could be depressed or commit suicide, some have gone ahead and in no uncertain terms called it a ‘murder.’ Shekhar Suman has been one of those to call it a 'conspiracy', highlighting his own tweets to dismiss the suicide angle, and even claiming that to know the way to the ‘lead’ in the case.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant’s death and Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh, is currently embroiled in a legal battle, with proceedings underway at the Supreme Court and also Enforcement Directorate, apart from the investigation by Mumbai Police, Bihar Police and now the Central Bureau of Investigation. The actor is being represented in the case, by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, who is reportedly considered one of the leading lawyers in the country.

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter on Tuesday and asked the ‘one big question’ to get the ‘lead’. The actor stated that the answer to who is paying for Rhea’s lawyer could be an important link in solving the case.

Just One big Question.Who is paying for Rhea's lawyer?If you get that answer,you will get the lead#SushantSingRajputDeathCase — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 11, 2020

Sushant’s father in his complaint to police had claimed that his son had committed suicide because of Rhea. In the latest development, the family now suspects murder. Even his family's lawyer Senior Advocate Vikas Singh on Tuesday stated in the Supreme Court that Sushant’s sister had not seen him hanging.

Shekhar Suman expressed his vindication over the turn of events, and highlighted how he had tweeted earlier this month, that there was not a single photo of Sushant’s body hanging, though other pictures had gone viral. Shekhar claimed hanging was a ‘theory’ and that Sushant was in fact ‘strangulated.’ He claimed that the evidences are ‘stark’ and even the common man could understand.

I tweeted this on the 1st aug..which they are saying now.Evidences are stark.Even a common man can see https://t.co/vUhOb15Lvg devious of them to deny it pic.twitter.com/KZon44oq3S — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 11, 2020

Moreover, as exposed in a sting operation by Republic TV, none of the locksmiths living in the vicinity of Sushant’s house had been approached by Mumbai Police in the case. Shekhar shared how he had tweeted that before Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook or bodyguard, it was important to get though the locksmith and ask him if he saw the body, or he too was a part of the ‘narrative.’

And this on the 3rd Aug.i wish they had acted upon it immed. pic.twitter.com/IoTqaoWnHX — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 11, 2020

In another tweet, he shared delight that his points were being taken up by everyone, while expressing that he was eager to see the Supreme Court rule in Sushant's favour.

Eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court verdict.I'm sure it will come in our favour.I'm also happy that the point that i raised,that there is not a single picture or a video of the body hanging,has been taken up by ev one.#CBIforSushant — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 11, 2020

Later in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict, and urged all parties concerned to submit its reply to SC by Thursday.

