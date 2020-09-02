Sushant Case: Showik Asked For Rs 10k Drugs; Put Miranda 'within 125m' Of Dealer, Says CDR

In a major breakthrough for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agency has accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Showik's CDR accessed by NCB

Sources said that NCB has the proof which shows that Showik is a part of a drug racket wherein he had asked for Rs 10,000-worth of drugs. Showik used to have frequent chats on the procurement and consumption of drugs and it was on his instructions that Samuel Miranda contacted the drug peddlers arrested by the NCB. According to the call detail record, both Zaid and Samuel Miranda were at the same location, within a vicinity of 125 metres on March 17, 2020, at the time of the last call.

Earlier, the alleged drug dealer Zaid revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. The sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but Basit was a middleman and has been detained.

NCB to summon Rhea and Showik

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon, sources added. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

The NCB is probing Rhea, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after a leak of her alleged chats and the Enforcement Directorate submitting proof to the Central Bureau of Investigation currently involved in the investigation. 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has also been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.’

The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was still being questioned at the Enforcement Directorate office for the second day in a row.

