Sushant's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty & Brother Showik Summoned By CBI Again

Actress Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik have been summoned by the CBI in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was grilled by the CBI for over 9 hours on Monday. Rhea and Showik left DRDO guest house and straight went to Santacruz Police Station on Monday.

Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty at Santa Cruz Police Station in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VWTuZUC47p — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reach their residence. #SushantSinghRajputCase https://t.co/U5BE3aKxDF pic.twitter.com/1cgc1d9MPi — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

On Monday, the 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle. Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh also reached the guest house in the morning.

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for about nine hours. She was quizzed for nearly seven hours on Saturday and around 10 hours on Friday. Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday. The actress was earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

ON DAY 3

According to sources, the CBI on Sunday questioned Rhea about her claims that Sushant suffered from 'mental illness.' She was also asked about her Europe trip in 2019 with Sushant, and about her claims that he had 'break down' at a hotel in Italy. The accused was asked about the doctor's visits, prescriptions and medicines that SSR allegedly had, and why she let him have drugs and other narcotics, if that was the case, when he was under medication, as the combination could have lethal consequences.

The same set of questions were repeated on day 2, but another set was asked on day 3, on Sunday. The CBI remained tightlipped on inconsistencies in her statements, sources said. Siddharth Pithani was also asked if he supplied drugs to Rhea or if anyone consumed drugs on June 13, the night before SSR passed away.

