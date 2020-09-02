Rhea's Brother Showik Allegedly Scored Drugs From 'Basit Via Zaid'; Both Detained By NCB

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Zaid has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has been detained.

NCB to summon Rhea and Showik

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon, they added. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

The NCB is probing Rhea, the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after a leak of her alleged chats and the Enforcement Directorate submitting proof to the Central Bureau of Investigation currently involved in the investigation. 3.5 kilograms of curated marijuana has also been seized in raids in Mumbai and Delhi. The narcotics were sourced from abroad and allegedly meant for ‘page 3 celebrities.’

The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was still being questioned at the Enforcement Directorate office for the second day in a row.

4 'big names' under the lens

On Tuesday, sources from investigative agencies probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof. Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far.

READ | Sushant's death case: Rhea Chakraborty & brother Showik summoned by CBI again

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB arrests drug peddler linked to Showik Chakraborty

On Friday, NCB sources told Republic Media Network that Rhea Chakraborty and others "are just the tip of the iceberg". In a massive newsbreak, Republic TV has learned that the NCB's scope of the investigation is far larger. "Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," NCB sources told Republic TV. Sources informed that the agency will not only go after drug peddlers but also the cartels that have been operating with impunity in the country's financial capital.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik named by drug peddler in NCB custody: Sources

READ | Mumbai police officials escort Rhea, brother Showik home from Santacruz police station

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.