Subramanian Swamy Writes To Mumbai Police, Demands Sealing Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari who has taken an interest in the probe into the tragic demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with senior advocate Subramanian Swamy posted a copy of the letter sent by the senior Rajya Sabha MP to the Mumbai police on Twitter, seeking urgent sealing of the late actor's flat.

In the letter addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Subramanian Swamy demands urgent sealing of Sushant's flat which could be a hub of evidence for the investigation stating that the action needed to be taken under notable Sections of the Model Police Manual as formulated by the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to Mumbai Police, refers to my letter for sealing of flat & urges action! pic.twitter.com/UsoejmN2RX — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 22, 2020

Read: Subramanian Swamy Demands ED, CBI Probe Into Assets Of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Appoints Advocate To See Scope Of CBI Enquiry

Ishkaran writes letter to Mumbai Police

The public's demand for a thorough investigation around Sushant's demise has gained momentum. Subramanian Swamy has asked lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari to look into all the facts and decide whether a CBI enquiry is necessary for the case. Earlier Ishkaran took to his Twitter and shared the entirety of the letter sent to Mumbai police. Here is a copy of Ishkaran's letter to the Mumbai Police.

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have sent a letter for strict sealing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat till end of case.



letter was dispatched on 15th July but due to pandemic impact has still not reached.



Posting it here as time is of essence. pic.twitter.com/JlZTxTlLNc — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

'Sealing of flat needed to preserve evidence'

In the tweet, Ishkaran revealed that the letter was dispatched back on July 15, 2020, but no response from the Mumbai police has been received yet. The subject of the letter reads - 'Media reports that flat, where the Sushant Singh Rajput was found asphyxiated, is not strictly sealed. Request for preserving the crime scene by sealing it.' The letter furthermore makes three requests to the Mumbai Police which have been listed below -

If not already sealed - to seal the Crime Scene i.e the flat of late Sushant Singh Rajput, until the conclusion of the investigation.

If already sealed - to keep the aforesaid Crime Scene seated until the conclusion of the investigation.

To make public the information with regard to the sealing of the aforesaid Crime Scene - as the rumours about the same are in effect of creating panic and vitiating the Public Confidence in the State Machinery responsible for maintaining Law and Order.

Ishkaran, based on Dr Subramanian Swamy's recommendation, has also been contacted by Kangana Ranaut over any legal help she may need in the matter, over which she has made sensational submissions, though not yet to the police which has contacted her but not yet summoned her.

Read: Ishkaran Bhandari Asks Cops To Preserve Sushant's House; Follows Subramanian Swamy's Lead

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari Feels Voice Being 'suppressed'