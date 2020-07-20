Kangana Ranaut Contacts Subramanian Swamy Over Legal Help Offer; 'Gets Top Marks On Guts'

A day after praising Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and offering her "legal protection" over summons issued to her in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that Kangana's office has contacted lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari.

'She gets top marks'

The BJP leader, in a tweet, said that Ishkaran and he will meet soon to assist the Queen actor with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. "I am told she is among the top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts, she gets top marks," Dr Swamy added.

Kangana Ranaut's office has contacted Ishkaran. Ishkaran and I will meet soon to discuss how to assist her with her legal rights if and when the meeting with the Mumbai Police takes place. I am told she is among top three in Hindi cinema stardom. But on guts she gets top marks. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 20, 2020

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari said it is "absolutely essential" to safeguard Kangana's interests from the Bollywood ecosystem.

Absolutely the courage displayed by @KanganaTeam is exemplary & it’s absolutely essential to safeguard her interests from the Bollywood ecosystem! https://t.co/6Ntj9qBVQ0 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 20, 2020

Within less than 24 hours of Kangana Ranaut's interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami where she revealed that she had been summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday had offered her legal assistance. The Rajya Sabha MP called Kangana Ranaut "bold and courageous" and said she needs to be legally protected.

'Kangana is bold & courageous'

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Swamy said, "Since the investigation began, the police is summoning many people but I was a bit surprised to see that they summoned Kangana to the police station to question her. Now, the person is always entitled to a lawyer, so I made sure that she does not feel alone in the police station given the fact the '3 Khan Musketeers' are on the rampage and are making all kinds of attempts to overpower people."

"Therefore, you needed a lawyer who is committed to the cause. I do not think of anyone better than Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. I have not spoken to him about it yet but if she wants a lawyer at all, she would welcome Ishkaran. I can offer legal assistance to her because she is bold and courageous and she has given an interview to your channel too. She's placed her record with great clarity. She needs to be legally protected and to make sure no unfairness is meted out to her, I think she should have a lawyer by her side," he added.

Soon after Dr Swamy's statement, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari put out a tweet saying that if Kangana Ranaut wants any legal support on her statements to Police, he is willing to provide it.

Dr @Swamy39 has already said, if @KanganaTeam wants any legal support on her statements to Police, I am willing to provide it. https://t.co/gGqkdZPYna — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 19, 2020

In the interview, Kangana Ranaut had opined that rather than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur and herself, the 'real culprits' should be summoned. For his part, Dr Swamy has written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, which is currently being probed by the Mumbai police.

