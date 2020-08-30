Last Updated:

Sushant Case: Truck In London With Actor's Pics Goes Viral; #IAmSushant Trends On Twitter

With over 356,000 tweets, 'I am Sushant' started trending on Twitter on Sunday. Fans shared pictures with a truck in London decorated with Sushant's pics

Sushant Singh Rajput

After 'Global Prayers for SSR' campaign became a huge trend online, justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reached many corners of this world. The latest example is a van in London that was decorated with the late actor's pictures was spotted by a fan in the capital of the United Kingdom.

"This is what Sushant has earned. Today a fan of Sushant saw this Sushant van, that was going around London," the fan wrote as she tagged Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who later retweeted on her timeline. "United for Justice" handle, a Twitter account by Sushant's father also shared the pictures and wrote, "Thank you #London! #Unitedforjustice" [sic]

With over 356,000 tweets, 'I am Sushant' started trending on Twitter with fans flooding pictures with the truck in the background.

Sushant death case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 9-hrs on Day 3; here's what they asked

 

Sushant case: CBI grills Rhea for nine hours on third day

The CBI questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday in connection with her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death case The 28-year-old actress, was questioned for around nine hours. The actor has been summoned again for the fourth consecutive day.

Rhea had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

Protection to Rhea, not Kangana?: BJP's Ram Kadam wonders 'is Maharashtra govt scared?'

 

 

