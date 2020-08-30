Sushant Case: Truck In London With Actor's Pics Goes Viral; #IAmSushant Trends On Twitter

After 'Global Prayers for SSR' campaign became a huge trend online, justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's death has reached many corners of this world. The latest example is a van in London that was decorated with the late actor's pictures was spotted by a fan in the capital of the United Kingdom.

"This is what Sushant has earned. Today a fan of Sushant saw this Sushant van, that was going around London," the fan wrote as she tagged Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who later retweeted on her timeline. "United for Justice" handle, a Twitter account by Sushant's father also shared the pictures and wrote, "Thank you #London! #Unitedforjustice" [sic]

With over 356,000 tweets, 'I am Sushant' started trending on Twitter with fans flooding pictures with the truck in the background.

This Is What Sushant Has Earned ❤



Love from all over the World ❤️



Whole World Standing With Sushant And His Family ❤🙏

Thank You London 🙏



Keep faith in God truth will come out!!

Jai Shiv Shambho 🙏🔱@shwetasinghkirt@divinemitz@anky1912#IAmSushant pic.twitter.com/Bso8IzlkKN — Sibangi(#JusticeForSSR) (@HazraSibangi) August 30, 2020

This is what Sushant has earned.



Today a fan of Sushant saw this Sushant van, that was going around London.



. @MeenaDasNarayan @pradip103 @shwetasinghkirt @KanganaTeam#IAmSushant pic.twitter.com/fMGa36WUAP — Pooja ( Justice for Sushant ) (@Beingrealbeing) August 30, 2020

Sushant death case: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 9-hrs on Day 3; here's what they asked

UK FIGHTS FOR JUSTICE FOR SSR⚖️🔱💫



A Van with Justice for Sushant ! Warriors for Sushant in LONDON 💫💞🌈🔱⚖️



Whole World is fighting for OUR PHOTON🔥🔥



Sushant🌈💞💫🔥#IAmSushant @shwetasinghkirt @smitaparikh2 @divinemitz @ishkarnBHANDARI @withoutthemind @_mallika_singh pic.twitter.com/ZR2b0zt1nu — Tannu Priya |serve Justice to my brother | (@TannuPriyah) August 30, 2020

Sushant case: CBI grills Rhea for nine hours on third day

The CBI questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday in connection with her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death case The 28-year-old actress, was questioned for around nine hours. The actor has been summoned again for the fourth consecutive day.

Rhea had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

Protection to Rhea, not Kangana?: BJP's Ram Kadam wonders 'is Maharashtra govt scared?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.