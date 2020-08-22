Sushant Death Case: 5-member AIIMS Team To Reexamine Autopsy Files As CBI Begins Probe

As CBI begins probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a five-member medical board of forensic experts has been formed by the AIIMS to look into the autopsy files related to the late actor. This comes after CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

"It is in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a medical board of doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi is required to be constituted for providing expert medical opinion in the case. Necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at earliest. It is therefore requested that a medical board of doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at earliest," the CBI said in its letter.

AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said: "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined. He said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence. "The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory," Gupta said.

Subramanian Swamy confident to get a 'factual picture'

A day earlier, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy - who has raised his voice on justice for Sushant and had demanded CBI probe in his death case - exuded confidence on AIIMS Doctor Sudhir Gupta and said that a 'factual picture' will be presented.

Since Dr. Sudhir Gupta is re examining the Post Mortem report and he is very fearless person I expect we will get the factual picture — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 21, 2020

CBI begins probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai and has started the investigation. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question the self-proclaimed friend Sandip S Singh.

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's request. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case. The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

