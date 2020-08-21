Sushant's Family Posts Leaked WhatsApp Screenshots, Allegedly Between Rhea & 'Bhattsaab'

Even as CBI begins its investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, shocking revelations about the events since and even before June 14 are coming to fore with each passing day. After Republic TV accessed 5 videos from June 14 at Cooper Hospital wherein Sandip Ssingh's gestures and the visual indication of there being two stretchers raised suspicions, now, a leaked Whatsapp conversations allegedly between a 'Bhattsaab' and Rhea Chakraborty, allegedly from the day she left Sushant's home has also been accessed.

As the leaked WhatsApp conversation created more suspicion, Sushant's family has asked if everything that unfolded before the Bollywood actor's death, leading to his alleged suicide. was a 'honeytrap' and 'mob-lynching.' Sushant's family has also thanked media for pointing out the serious lapses and loopholes in the narrative of suicide put forth by the preliminary investigation by Mumbai Police and its autopsy report. Here is the chat, shared in the account Sushant's family has set up.

Earlier accounts by persons who claimed to be in the know had insinuated very strongly that Mahesh Bhatt is close to Rhea, with Bhatt allegedly telling the Mumbai police when he was summoned in the case earlier that he hadn't advised Rhea on Sushant. It is also clearly insinuated that 'Bhattsaab' is Mahesh Bhatt.

CBI team in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant's death case in Mumbai has left the DRDO guesthouse on Friday morning. The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. The team will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene. The CBI team is also scheduled to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe later on Friday. It has picked up Sushant's cook Neeraj and will also question Sandip Ssingh.

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's request. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case. The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

SC gives its nod to CBI probe in Sushant's case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on Sushant’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

