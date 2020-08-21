Global telecast of digital event: ‘Remembering Sushant’

e-Sanskriti is a group of cultural enthusiasts who are keen to leverage diversity and strengthen the Indian cultural network across the globe. In association with IPIX Movies, they are continuously rediscovering routes to reach out to the global audience with their unique film presentations around Indian cultural and popular themes.

Sumita Mukherjee says, “I wanted to establish e-Sanskriti with three promising partners Bandana Paul, Suman Bhattacharya and Shayantani to create a platform for passionate, talented and accomplished artists who wilfully come forward to showcase their talents and make a mark on the art and cultural map of the world. We also want to create a forum for promising newcomers where they can continue to explore their talents. In times of the Covid pandemic, this forum is creating positive energy and helping spread positivity. We are looking forward to transforming ourselves into a positive thinking community and formulating a productive manifesto for everyone living globally and escalating peace and harmony through performing arts virtually. We could not think of operations without IPIX Movies which plays the most instrumental and integral part of e-Sanskriti group”.

True to their vision of creating events with global reach which truly touch hearts, e-Sanskriti is now poised to present ‘Remembering Sushant’ for its audiences worldwide. Sushant Singh Rajput was a young talented Indian actor who is best known for his work in Hindi cinema and television. After his unfortunate death, fans the world over have been shaken with grief and utter disbelief has tugged at their heart strings. e-Sanskriti sincerely believes that such a young and brilliant talent who gave joy to millions and inspired with his brilliant screen presence and aura should be celebrated.

In the same essence of Sushant’s zest, e-Sanskriti along with global artists pays homage to the fine actor. ‘Remembering Sushant’ is a digital presentation of performances by over 34 artists from 5 countries. The ensemble cast will string together the actor’s popular musical numbers, graceful dances and monologues over 11 solo and duet songs, 5 dance performances in a 90-minute presentation.

Global ensemble cast has been managed by Sumita Mukherjee. Creatives & Collaterals for the event is managed by Shayantani, Social Media by Suman Bhattacharya and Marketing by Bandana Paul. Production by IPIX Movies and Edited by Shubh Mukherjee.

All ensemble artists are of International repute and have won laurels for their countries. Shail Hada was associated with Saawariya and Guzarish which shot him to fame and he also won Stardust Award in the New Sensation Male category. Devesh Mirchandani, a Mumbai-based choreographer enthralls his audience worldwide with his graceful performances and his adaptation of the folk dance - Ghoomar is worth mentioning. Sreerama Chandra, an Indian Idol winner has done playback singing for Sushant in films. Debojit Saha is a popular singer who was awarded the ‘Voice of India’ title. Sabbir Zaman and Ayesha Mousumi are popular Bangladeshi Singers. Gulomjonov Kakhramon and his famous band from Uzbekistan also join the artist ensemble to create one of the best homage films for Sushant Singh Rajput. Other vocal artists in the film are, Shankar Bhattacharjee, Moumita Hazra, Zorawar, Sanchita Bhattacharya, Aneek Dhar and Dance presentations by Kumar Sharma, Dhanashree Mehta, Ghungru Alliance and IPIX Dance groups. The event is managed by RJ Jasmine from Kenya and RJ Prasun from India.

Contact:

• Global: shubh@ipixofficial.com

• Mumbai: paulbandana80@gmail.com

• Delhi: sumanb1830@gmail.com; creativeshan@gmail.com

• Kolkata: sumitam64@gmail.com

