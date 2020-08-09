Rhea Chakraborty And Father's Phone Backups Taken By ED; Actor Summoned Once Again

As the Enforcement Directorate probes deeper into the financial aspects of the possible causes of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, the latest development in the case is that Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend, will be summoned for interrogation for the second time on Monday, August 10. As per sources, the ED has collected digital evidence from the cellphones as well. The officials have taken a data backup of two phones of Rhea Chakraborty and one phone of her father Indrojit Chakraborty.

The actor's brother Showik left the ED office at 6:40 AM on Sunday after about 18 hours of interrogation regarding his part in the alleged companies formed by Rhea where he is the director. Showik has been named in all cases registered against Rhea Chakraborty alleging that he co-conspired to cheat the late actor and siphoned off huge amounts of money from him.

Giving details about the interrogation by the ED, sources report that both Rhea and Showik were asked to provide information on their bank accounts and details of the companies that were allegedly formed using Sushant Singh Rajput's money. ED asked Rhea about her income and the investments made in the last few years and her alleged absconding of one company months after it was formed.

The ED has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged in his FIR at Patna last month that she had cheated the late actor of a huge sum of money. Apart from the ED probe, Sushant's mysterious death case was also being investigated by the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police. However, the case has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Maharashtra govt's reply to SC

In its reply to the top court in the plea filed by Rhea to move the case lodged by Sushant's father from Bihar to Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

