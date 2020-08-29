Sushant Death Case: Shekhar Suman Says, 'Everything Is Entangled, Blurred & Suspicious'

Shekhar Suman on Saturday took to his Twitter handle to highlight that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is 'entangled' as he finds every development in the case 'blurry and suspicious'. Shekhar Suman who has been fighting for justice and was among the first few to support the CBI for Sushant campaign also wrote, "There are stories within stories and CBI needs to find who murdered SSR".

Shekhar Suman slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements in her first interview amid the probe over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor claimed that Rhea gave a ‘rehearsed’ and ‘manicured’ interview and he expressed displeasure over Rhea absolving herself of all guilt, but pinning the blame on SSR and his family. He also stated that her claim about Sushant coming in her dream asking her to open up was 'hilarious'.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, asks, 'Rhea is a pawn, who's the mastermind behind her?'

CBI plz find out who murdered SSR?What was the motive?Find them and hang https://t.co/QFodmOI5cg debates no discussions no further revelations. Period.#SushantDeathMystery — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 29, 2020

This case is looking like a plate of noodles to me.ev thing is entangled.ev thing is blurred.ev thing is suspicious.ev one is a suspect.stories within stories.characters within characters.Will the real culprit stand up plz?Plz just focus on the murder angle. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 29, 2020

Gaurav Aa Rhea..the drug lord.

Kaun Arya hai Kaun ja Rhea hai kuch pata nahi chal Rhea hai.#DrugRacket — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman slams Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant interview

In an interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman opened up on Rhea’s interview on a news channel, stating that as per the constitution, it was fair to give her a chance to present her side of the story amid numerous speculations and theories doing the rounds. However, he said, “When the interview reached midway, I found it was extremely manicured, and well-managed interview because it was recorded. I can tell you that as an actor that the questions were sent to her before and she rehearsed it, and she spoke with a lot of conviction. Maybe some of it was true too. However, when you stand with lies, the mask finally comes off and the lies started tumbling one after the other."

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, claims, 'Bollywood consumes drugs like food'; watch

He added, "I would not want to point anyone out, the manner in which she portrayed Sushant and his family and absolved herself of everything was saddening."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.