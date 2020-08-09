Sushant's Friend Kushal Zaveri Takes Dig At Sanjana Sanghi, Says 'I Guess She's Busy'

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and 'Pavitra Rishta' director Kushal Zaveri took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a message for 'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi. Taking a dig at her from his previously shared post, Zaveri said he 'expected' a response from Sanghi but hasn't unfortunately received anything.

For those unaware, in an Instagram post, Kushal a few days back, said that he stayed with Sushant from July 2018 to February 2019, revealing that the "most vulnerable" he had seen Sushant was during the #MeToo movement in October 2018. "The electronic media was targeting him without any solid proof. We tried our best to contact Sanjana Sanghi (his Dil Bechara star) but it seems she was in the USA and was not available for any comment (strange coincident)," Kushal said.

Zaveri in his latest post also claimed that Sushant re-wrote many dialogues of 'Dil Bechara' from the scenes that featured him. He added that it was 'of course with the director's approval'.

Kamya Punjabi has strong message for Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant's diary note, sipper pics

Sanjana Sanghi responds to team Kangana

Kangana Ranaut's team had last month, raised some questions for Sanjana Sanghi. Kangana's team shared a news article which spoke of the film's shoot being halted due to Sushant behaving in an 'extra-friendly' manner with Sanjana. The Queen actor's team wrote how there were many news reports of Sushant misbehaving with Sanjana on the Dil Bechara sets back in the year 2018.

The actor's team questioned why Sanjana took her 'own sweet time' to clarify Sushant's Me Too allegations to be false. They also questioned why Sanjana never spoke so 'passionately' on her friendship with Sushant when the latter was alive. Kangana's team asked the Mumbai Police to further investigate the matter.

Responding to Team Kangana Ranaut’s accusations against her, Sanjana Sanghi, in an interview with a news daily, remarked that ‘nobody had the authority’ to judge if her response 'was fast enough or not'. Adding to the same, Sanjana Sanghi mentioned that she has ‘given a clarification which was enough’. Sanjana Sanghi had also recently spoken about how she and Sushant had been confounded by the allegations continuing to gain steam despite their clarifications.

Disha Salian death: DCP clarifies on post-mortem report, gives last call & statement info

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.