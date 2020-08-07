Sushant Singh Rajput case: Fans demand justice with second digital protest 'Warriors4SSR'

To mark the second digital protest for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking justice for the late actor, the hashtag Warriors4SSR has been gaining momentum on social media. Scores of his fans and followers have shared their messages on Twitter while asking people to lend their support in big. The protest is being led by Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari who has even prepared a theme song for the protest and even shared it on Twitter.

Second digital protest fro Sushant Singh

While sharing the song, Ishkaran asked people to use the song to let their voices of justice echo everywhere around and reached the correct destination. Apart from the lawyer several fans also chimed in similar sentiments and showed their eager participation. One of the users hailed Ishkaran for starting up the second digital protest and even wrote that his power to attain justice is bigger than anything. Another user wrote that this protest will be a huge success in terms of justice, truth, faith, strength, and many more things. A third Twitter user from London shared a picture of Sushant and wrote that demanding justice for her favorite actor is only her motto. A fourth user shared a picture of the Kedarnath actor and wrote that he will continue to pray to God till the time the actor does not get justice for what has happened to him.

No power is greater than the power of common men who want justice for their fellow beings. #warrior4ssr @ishkarnBHANDARI @fifafooz1 @arnabgoswami_07 — Arpita (@arpitadpaul) August 7, 2020

Justice for Sushant is our only motto.i am protesting From LONDON, Raise your voice from everywhere@ishkarnBHANDARI@republic#Warrior4SSR pic.twitter.com/f7IwZayAt0 — Hiyaaa (@Jazminee303) August 7, 2020

CBI is in action now #warrior4ssr — Prince Patel (@prince_patel_) August 6, 2020

This is going to be huge in the name of justice , truth , faith , strength and unity #warrior4ssr — chicku ajay (@chicku_ajay) August 7, 2020

The lawyer Ishkaran also shared another video on Twitter where he guided ways to people who are showing up for the digital protest on August 7 at 8 PM. Ishkaran in the small clip, taught the method of showing up for the protest. He asked people to use the colour black as a symbol for the protests where he asked them to use the same colour dupattas, bindis, or other cloth that they wish to use for the same. Apart from this, Ishkaran also asked people to prepare placards with their thoughts on the protest written on it in the form of either poems, prose, quotes, or anything.

2nd Digital Protest TODAY- 7th August, 8 pm on Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput.



Hashtag- #Warriors4SSR



Method- BLACK band, tie, muffler, chuni on head or neck



Tag- my Twitter, FB / INSTA will RT!



With your PICTURES!



Time 7Aug 8 pm

pic.twitter.com/jUEpD3KGVv — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) August 7, 2020

Fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead on June 14 have been raising their voice on social media seeking a thorough investigation into his death case. Earlier on July 22, during the first protest, the nation had united and lit lamps, candles, and torches in April when the battle against COVID-19 had just started. Though on a much smaller scale, many citizens across the nation performed the same gesture, this time for Sushant Singh Rajput. In the same manner, many celebrities had joined the movement then, the stars participated in seeking ‘justice’ and paid tribute to the actor, who passed away in June.

